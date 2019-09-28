LISTEN | Our Call Of Marlion Pickett’s First AFL Goal

The best story of the 2019 grand final has been Marlion Pickett.
The 27-year-old was taken in the mid-season draft as project player for the Tigers after years in the WAFL and at one stage spending time in prison.
Today he debuted in a grand final, and kicked his first goal in AFL footy to put Richmond 54 points up in the third quarter over the Giants.
