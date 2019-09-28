LISTEN | Our Call Of Marlion Pickett’s First AFL Goal

"BANG!"

Rudi Edsall

6 hours ago

Rudi Edsall

Article heading image for LISTEN | Our Call Of Marlion Pickett’s First AFL Goal

Image: Getty

The best story of the 2019 grand final has been Marlion Pickett.

The 27-year-old was taken in the mid-season draft as project player for the Tigers after years in the WAFL and at one stage spending time in prison.

Today he debuted in a grand final, and kicked his first goal in AFL footy to put Richmond 54 points up in the third quarter over the Giants.

LISTEN TO OUR CALL OF IT HERE:

Watch the goal here:

