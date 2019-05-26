LISTEN | Paddy McCartin Opens Up On His Physical & Emotional Struggles With Concussion

St Kilda forward Paddy McCartin joined the Sunday Rub and bravely discussed the physical & emotional toll his concussion issues have caused him.

The former No.1 pick told the boys he had suffered a range of horrible side-effects as a result of multiple concussions.

This is one of the most compelling interviews you'll hear this year, take the time to listen to how concussion has changed his life.

LISTEN TO McCARTIN'S RAW INTERVIEW HERE:

McCartin revealed he has dealt with bouts of depression, dizzy spells, constant headaches and sleep deprivation.

He also discussed how concussion has changed who he is as a person.

"It's been a tough few months," McCartin told The Rub.

"I've sort of lost my footy identity a little bit, but then also my identity as a person as well.

"I can't do stuff - I can't go to the supermarket when it's busy or go to a cafe with my girlfriend, or drive my car.

"I'm a shell of a person that I was really.

"I can't do the basic things."

