LISTEN | Peter Siddle On His Heroic 44 In The Ashes, His Best Ever Teammate And More

Star Australian bowler Peter Siddle joined Dead Set Legends this morning, opening up on a host of topics including his 44 runs in the first Ashes test this year, who the best player he's ever played alongside is and the importance of cricketers' putting focus on their mental health.

Siddle said that the most disappointing part of his 44 runs in the famous win was that he didn't survive long enough to be out there when Steve Smith made his incredible 100 in his first Test back after his lengthy ban.

Listen to the full chat with Siddle below!

Make sure to follow Triple M Cricket on all of your social media to stay ahead of the game this upcoming summer!