LISTEN | Rocket Eade Believes Robert Harvey Is Ready To Be A Senior Coach

Rodney Eade told the Sunday Rub that he believes St Kilda Brownlow medalist Robert Harvey is ready to take on a full-time senior coaching role.

The topic was raised by Jay Clark whether Harvey would be a 'dark horse' for the vacant St Kilda role next season behind caretaker coach Brett Ratten.

Eade worked closely with Harvey over a number of years at Collingwood and gave a glowing endorsement for his former colleague.

"Yes I do," Eade responded when asked if Harvey was ready to be a senior coach.

"In my time, I was very impressed with him at Collingwood," Eade continued.

"He gives very strong feedback, he's a good coach, he actually develops good relationships and knows a bit about the game - he's very good at his craft.

"I think he's had a long apprenticeship and I think he'd interview really well.

"His public persona at times is a very quiet sort of guy and doesn't project himself, but he's not like that in his coaching."