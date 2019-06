Rocket Eade has given an insight of what it's like to be under pressure as an AFL coach.

Speaking on The Sunday Rub, Rocket compared his situations at the Swans and Suns to Alan Richardson's current situation at the Saints.

LISTEN BELOW:

"My situation at the Gold Coast, I knew it had already been stamped," Rocket said.

"I heard from a person connected with the AFL."

"You do the best you can and you talk to some people about it."

"It certainly impacts family and that's the hardest part."