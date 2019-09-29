LISTEN | Roo Provides An Update On A Number Of Crows Players Who Are Likely To Depart

Former Adelaide champion & current board member Mark Ricciuto provided an update on a number of Crows players who look likely to depart during the upcoming trade period.

Roo addressed the reports regarding Cam Ellis-Yolmen moving to Brisbane on a four-year deal, Alex Keath moving back to Victoria & the uncertainty surrounding Hugh Greenwood.

LISTEN HERE:

There could be a big list turnover at the Crows this off-season with Josh Jenkins & Sam Jacobs already publicly leaving the club, along with Eddie Betts also rumoured to be on the move.