LISTEN | Roo Provides An Update On A Number Of Crows Players Who Are Likely To Depart

6 hours ago

Former Adelaide champion & current board member Mark Ricciuto provided an update on a number of Crows players who look likely to depart during the upcoming trade period. 

Roo addressed the reports regarding Cam Ellis-Yolmen moving to Brisbane on a four-year deal, Alex Keath moving back to Victoria & the uncertainty surrounding Hugh Greenwood. 

There could be a big list turnover at the Crows this off-season with Josh Jenkins & Sam Jacobs already publicly leaving the club, along with Eddie Betts also rumoured to be on the move. 

