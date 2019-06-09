LISTEN | Rory Sloane Explains Why Bryce Gibbs Can’t Get A Game

Joining the Sunday Rub today, Adelaide Co-Captain Rory Sloane spoke about Bryce Gibbs being dropped for the third time this season.

Gibbs has been in and out of the team this season and didn’t make the cut this week with the Crows having an almost full list of players to choose from.

Listen to Rory explaining Gibbs’ omission here:

Gibbs had 29 disposals and a goal in Adelaide’s SANFL win yesterday.

