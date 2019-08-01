LISTEN | Rory Sloane Provides An Insight Into Playing On Patrick Cripps

Adelaide co-captain Rory Sloane joined Jars & Louie this afternoon and addressed his match up with Patrick Cripps last Saturday at the MCG.

Cripps was the driving force behind the Blues upset win over the Crows and was considered by many as the best player on the ground.

Sloane was responsible for manning Cripps around the stoppages but was unable to curtail his influence. Cripps finished the game with 39 disposals, 24 contested possessions & 19 clearances.

LISTEN HERE:

"It's quite tough," Sloane said when asked about playing on Cripps.

"He probably taught me a lesson around stoppages on the weekend.

"I'd play on him differently I think next time, because he's a hard man to stop once you let him get head of steam up.

"(He is a) phenomenal player, absolutely hat off to him. He gave me a touch up on the weekend."