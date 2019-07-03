LISTEN | Rory Sloane Provides Some Crucial Selection Updates Ahead Of The Showdown

Adelaide co-captain Rory Sloane has ruled one of his fellow midfielders out of the Showdown against Port Adelaide this weekend, but believes another three teammates are in with a chance of returning.

Sloane joined Triple M's Rush Hour with Biggles and Blewie on Wednesday arvo and told the guys he was confident about the chances of Wayne Milera, Tom Lynch and Josh Jenkins, all of whom trained earlier that day.

But the news wasn't so good for a fellow midfielder of his.

"(He) didn't quite get through mate, unfortunately," he said.

"He's pretty confident he'll be right next week, it just wasn't quite right."

RORY SLOANE'S SELECTION UPDATES:

