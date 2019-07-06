LISTEN | Sam Groth Explains His Serena Williams Comments

Joining the Dead Set Legends today, former Aussie tennis player Sam Groth defended his recent column in which he wrote that Serena Williams had showed a lack of respect to Ash Barty.

Barty recently rose to world number one, a fact which Williams was unaware of when asked.

Groth saw this as disrespectful to Barty, telling the Dead Set Legends that he "thought it was a little bit condescending to be honest.”

Listen to Groth explain his Serena Williams comments here:

