LISTEN | Sam Jacobs On The GWS Ruck Situation

Former Crows favourite Sam Jacobs spoke to the Rush Hour Adelaide yesterday, highlighting the likelihood of the GIANTS opting for one ruckman for the majority of the upcoming season.

“I would think at the moment that it’s probably more likely than not that we’ll probably just with the one ruckman. Bit it’s such a long season and I think at times we might look to go two rucks which I would think would be great fun playing with Mummy.”

Jacobs - a good friend of both Jars and Bernie - also spoke about settling in to the Sydney life and the fact that he still considers Adelaide "home."

Listen to the full chat below:

