LISTEN | Scott Pendlebury Provides An Update On Moore, Stephenson, De Goey & Sidebottom

Collingwood skipper Scott Pendlebury joined the Hot Breakfast this morning ahead of his 300th game and provided an update on the fitness of a number of his teammates.

Darcy Moore (hamstring), Jaidyn Stephenson (suspension), Jordan De Goey (hamstring & Steele Sidebottom (ruptured testicle) are all expected to return this week according to the six-time All Australian.

Pendlebury admitted that it was a bit of a risk bringing so many players back in at once, but Collingwood's team balance won't be disturbed.

Pendlebury also spoke about his secret back injury that he carried through last season, how he celebrated Father's Day & if he'd ever consider a 'succession plan' with Bucks.