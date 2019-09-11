LISTEN | Spud Awards Luke Darcy The 2016 Head Wobbler Of The Year

The Rub has always had a keen eye for those getting ahead of themselves in life, but no one took down a head wobbler quite like Danny Frawley.

Ahead of the 2016 grand final, he famously awarded his Head Wobbler of the Year to Luke Darcy.

“This has been his year, and a couple of his iconic efforts, but, look, Bulldogs are in the grand final, and some, because they play there, start making it about themselves,” Spud said.

“Now I saw this thing on Channel 7 last night, and it was about the Bulldogs.

“Luke Darcy MCed it and compered it — it was all about him!

“No one gives a stuff Darce! We wanna hear what Jake Stringer does, and Lukey Dahlhaus, Bontempelli… this is the same guy that gets a chopper from here to the Whitten Oval!

“It takes 15 minutes to drive!”

Fair to say he didn’t miss!

