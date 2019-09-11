LISTEN | Spud’s Famous 360 Degree Feedback From 2012

Sometimes the Triple M Footy team needed a good dose of 360 degree feedback, and no one was better at delivering than the late, great Danny Frawley.

Some of his best work was a spray delivered at James Brayshaw, Garry Lyon and Damian Barrett back in 2012.

LISTEN TO IT HERE:

Wolf gets called the ultimate double agent, Purple gets called out for his personal assistant, and JB cops a new nickname — Tickets, because he has more strut than Mick Jagger.

Truly some of Spud’s absolute finest!

