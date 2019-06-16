LISTEN | Stuart Dew Speaks About The 2008 Grand Final

Speaking to the boys on the Saturday Rub yesterday, Stuart Dew spoke about his incredible game turning performance in the 2008 Grand Final.

The current Gold Coast coach played the best three minutes of his career in the third quarter of the game, kicking two goals and assisting one other to push the Hawks’ lead out to five goals.

When he was quizzed on it yesterday by an upset Billy Brownless, Dew responded in typical modest fashion.

“I underachieved on field, Bill, for ten years, so I had to do something to try make up for it”.

