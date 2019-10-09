LISTEN | Terry Daniher Speaks About His Nephew Joe's Proposed Trade To Sydney

Former Essendon great Terry Daniher joined to the Hot Breakfast this morning and addressed the high profile trade of his nephew, Joe Daniher, to Sydney.

The 294 game Bomber said that he is a bit disappointed to see Joe leave Windy Hill, but the Daniher family is supporting Joe's desire to move up north.

LISTEN HERE:

Daniher said he just wants to see his nephew back out on the field playing well after being restricted to only 11 games in the last two seasons.

He also told the Hot Breakfast that he didn't know the reason for Joe wanting to leave.

Terry also told the Hot Breakfast about the upcoming 'Daniher Drive' to raise funds for MND research. Listen to the full chat below: