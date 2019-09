Taylor Walker joined Jars & Louie this afternoon to talk all things about the off-season.

The safe arrival of Rory & Bel Sloane's newborn child was high on the agenda & Tex revealed he got quite emotional when he laid eyes on Sonny Sloane.

LISTEN HERE:

"Ellie & I went in and visited the Sloane's yesterday," Walker said.

"I was a bit emotional actually, for the Sloane's.

"I got a little hold of Sonny, and (he is) a bloody cute little boy."