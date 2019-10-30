LISTEN | Tex Walker Spotted With Want-Away Bomber
Ditts had the mail.
Getty
Ditts bought a juicy bit of mail to the table this morning.
He said that spotted former Adelaide captain Taylor Walker played a round of golf yesterday with want-away Bomber Orazio Fantasia.
Fantasia was strongly linked to move back from South Australia during the recent trade period, but eventually signed to stay at Essendon.
LISTEN HERE:
Fantasia also recently signed with SA based manager Michael Doughty who is a former teammate of Tex's.
It may just be a coincidence that they found themselves on the course at the same time, but Ditts believes there is more to it!
Watch this space!