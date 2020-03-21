LISTEN | The Boys Get Stuck Into Duck For His New Look

They didn't hold back!

Article heading image for LISTEN | The Boys Get Stuck Into Duck For His New Look

Channel 7

The Saturday Rub has kicked off with a bang in 2020, with the boys wasting no time to lay into one of their own.

Damian Barrett brought up the idea that Wayne Carey has returned from the off-season with a bit more hair than he had last year.

"What has happened to you Duck?! You've got hair growing out of your hair!"

Listen here to the Saturday Rub quizzing ‘Fluffy Duck’ on this new look:

Get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!

6 hours ago

The Saturday Rub
Wayne Carey
Funny
Listen Live!
The Saturday Rub
Wayne Carey
Funny
The Saturday Rub
Wayne Carey
Funny
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs