LISTEN | The Friday Huddle Crew Grill Juddy About The ‘Minor’ Renovations To His New House

It has been a long week for Carlton footy boss Chris Judd, but that didn’t stop the Friday Huddle Crew from piling into him about on a few topics.

The boys came across an article which detailed some ‘minor’ renovations to his Bayside house and didn’t hold back.

Juddy’s media stoush with Gary Lyon and his “horrible” jumper were also on the agenda.

"There was an article in the Adelaide Now," Nath Brown said.

"We got it that you guys have got an issue with your garage because you can't fit your cars in there."

"The data changed," Juddy replied.

"A person like me can't be parking on the street."

"With my sort of profile I can't afford it."

"There was a small exchange in currency."

On a more serious note, the boys then quizzed Juddy about the events at Carlton this week.

