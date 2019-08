As we reported earlier, it's a massive day down Freo way with the departure of coach Ross Lyon and club CEO Steve Rosich also reportedly likely to depart.

The two biggest Freo fans in the building, Dean Clairs and @dantheinternut, were joined by Triple M Footy's Tom Atkinson to discuss just why this has happened.

EMERGENCY PODCAST: LISTEN



It's a case of watch this space.

