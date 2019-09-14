LISTEN | The Wolf Pack Reflect On Danny Frawley’s Legacy And What He Meant To Them

We put together the old wolf pack — JB, Wolf, Purple and BT — for an emotional tribute to the legend that is Danny Frawley today.

Towards the end, they reflected on the legacy Spud will leave behind, and what he meant to each of them.

LISTEN HERE:

“What he was, and you’ve just heard it, was the most incredibly entertaining broadcaster,” JB said.

“I had, all of this Gaz, I had forgotten 90% of it even happened.”

Gaz gave some insight into his grieving process.

“How I have dealt with the last four days is listening to a lot of this stuff,” he said.

“And even given that I have missed half of it, it just brings back this great sort of happiness for me, and smile, and hearing him talk in amongst all this stuff that you just heard, you can see it encapsulates him to me and to you boys perfectly.

“It’s his excitement, it’s his want to take the piss out of everyone and the laughs.”

LISTEN: Spud’s famous 360 degree feedback

Brian Taylor said the Triple M days were arguably Spud’s best.

“I think during this period Garry, the Triple M period and the Channel 9 days, I think that was the period in his life in which he was most happy,” BT said.

“He just loved that period of life.”

“I think Bounce with Chief (Jason Dunstall) in the last few years as well,” Gaz said.

Garry Lyon said he still felt Spud around him.

“When I listen to his voice, it is so familiar,” he said.

“It’s like he’s gonna walk through the door in a second and he’s gonna go ‘what are you four flogs doing?’

“It’s how it feels right now, and that’s why it’s so bloody hard.”

LISTEN: Spud’s famous makeup email

Damian Barrett said Spud’s openness and rawness was a defining factor of his legacy.

“The emotional rawness that Danny always had, it was on show regularly wasn’t it?,” he said.

“He just wanted all of us to laugh with him, at him, it didn’t matter how, he just wanted it to come and put himself as he would say under the bus to get it.

“I’d agree BT, I think the period he spent with Triple M as much in the build up to the six hours on air were the happiest I’ve seen him.”

Listen to the full, emotional tribute to Spud here:

Or jump on board the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to listen to our full archive of all of Spud’s best work.