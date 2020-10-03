Listen To Our Call Of The Last Three Minutes Of The Saints Win Over The Bulldogs

St Kilda and the Bulldogs just played one of the best games of 2020 in the elimination final at the Gabba.

It looked like the Saints had the game dead and buried when they led by four goals at three quarter time.

But a late burst from the Dogs meant the game went down to the wire, with St Kilda winning through to a semi-final against Richmond by just three points.

LISTEN TO OUR CALL HERE:

Now breathe out, Saints fans!

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M Footy playlist!

Grab the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the footy news.