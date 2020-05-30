Listen To Our Call Of The Play Leading Up To Dom Sheed’s Goal Here

Dom Sheed’s ice-cool drop punt from the boundary against Collingwood immediately became an iconic footy moment.

Equally as amazing, though, was the lead up play featuring a courageous intercept mark from the broken-ribbed Jeremy McGovern, a brilliant contested grab from Liam Ryan — and Luke Darcy accurately predicting a goal was coming.

LISTEN TO OUR CALL HERE:

Watch the play and goal here:

