Listen To Our Call Of Tom Hawkins Tearing Apart The 2011 Grand Final

With Geelong and Collingwood resuming hostilities in the qualifying final tonight, we dug up our call of Tom Hawkins’ explosive game against the Pies in the 2011 Grand Final.

LISTEN HERE:

Hawkins kicked 3.3 from 19 touches and 9 marks — seven of them contested — and was unlucky not to win the Norm Smith Medal as the Cats dominates the Pies in the fourth quarter to win 18.11 (119) to 12.9 (81).

Check out highlights of his performance here:

