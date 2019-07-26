LISTEN | Tom Browne Believes Carlton Are Still Chasing Alastair Clarkson

Tom Browne joined the Hot Breakfast this morning and shed some light on the Carlton coaching situation.

Browne revealed that Carlton are still chasing a big name coach despite the recent success of care taker coach David Teague winning four games since Round 13.

He believes Alastair Clarkson is still firmly in their sights and that the Blues aren't giving up up on landing the Hawthorn mastermind.

"I'm reliably informed that Carlton remain committed recruiting, for their coach, a 'big fish'," he told the Hot Breakfast.

"I reckon they're still into Alastair Clarkson. Not saying he'll go there, but I absolutely believe they'll try one more time."