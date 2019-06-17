LISTEN | Tom Browne Believes Stephen Coniglio Is Set To Talk With Two Melbourne Clubs Over The Bye

He told the Hot Breakfast.

6 hours ago

Tom Browne has told the Hot Breakfast this morning that Stephen Coniglio is likely to make contact with Carlton & Hawthorn over the next week. 

Coniglio is one of the highest profile free agents this year and will be highly sought after over the off-season. 

Browne believes that Coniglio will stay put at the Giants, but will open discussions with rival clubs during his week off. 

"An important one potentially for Carlton & Hawthorn fans, it's the bye, Stephen Coniglio due to talk to clubs," Browne told the Hot Breakfast. 

"I think he'll stay at the Giants, but this is the bye, a bit test for what direction he'll take at the end of the year. 

"There is some discussion that he will potentially talk to those clubs." 

