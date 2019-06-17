LISTEN | Tom Browne Believes Stephen Coniglio Is Set To Talk With Two Melbourne Clubs Over The Bye

Tom Browne has told the Hot Breakfast this morning that Stephen Coniglio is likely to make contact with Carlton & Hawthorn over the next week.

Coniglio is one of the highest profile free agents this year and will be highly sought after over the off-season.

Browne believes that Coniglio will stay put at the Giants, but will open discussions with rival clubs during his week off.

"An important one potentially for Carlton & Hawthorn fans, it's the bye, Stephen Coniglio due to talk to clubs," Browne told the Hot Breakfast.

"I think he'll stay at the Giants, but this is the bye, a bit test for what direction he'll take at the end of the year.

"There is some discussion that he will potentially talk to those clubs."