LISTEN | Tom Browne On The Victorian Club “Circling” Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne has given an update on Essendon live-wire Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti’s trade situation, with another Victorian club said to be "circling".

“I think the Bombers are quietly confident of keeping him,” Brown said.

“But given all the players they’ve signed in recent years including Dylan Shiel, I don’t think they have oodles of room in their salary cap.”

McDonald-Tipungwuti has become a cult figure at Essendon after being taken in the 2015 rookie draft, having racked up 84 games, 94 goals and a brilliant tribute song from Melbourne punk band Picket Palace.

They ripped out a brilliant version of it Live at Eddie’s Desk recently:

