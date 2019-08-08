LISTEN | Tom Browne’s Main On Some Potential Rule Changes For Next Year

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne has given some insight into some mooted rule changes for next year.

“I’ll start with no shot clocks for shots outside 50 metres,” Browne said.

“To speed up the game, you wouldn’t get the 30 seconds.”

Browne also said that kicks may have to travel 20 metres to be considered a mark, and that the way boundary umpires throw the ball in may change as well.

As well as the rule changes, Browne said the competition committee met last night and nixed support for a few things including State Of Origin.

