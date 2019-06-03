Triple M's Hot Breakfast footy reporter Tom Browne says the tone coming out of Carlton in regards to Brendon Bolton has changed on Monday morning.

Carlton slumped to their 10th loss of the season, keeping them on the bottom of the ladder and two games behind 17th-placed Gold Coast.

The club has won just four of their last 43 games.

Browne said the messaging coming out of the club on Monday morning had changed.

"We don't want to heap pressure on Brendon Bolton, he's a good guy doing his best with a young group," he explained.

"But there has been a tone change in terms of the language this morning coming from the club.

"They say nothing's happening this morning, no board meetings, they'll update me if something changes.

"When clubs start speaking like that, there could be something happening with Brendon Bolton."

