Speaking on the Sunday Rub today, Wayne Carey stated that he thinks North Melbourne will make a massive offer to John Longmire to become their next senior coach.

Carey believes North are prepared to make the 2012 Premiership coach the highest paid coach in the competition.

“I do believe that he will get an unbelievable offer to leave Sydney."

LISTEN HERE:

