LISTEN | Wayne Carey Believes Patrick Cripps Should Be All-Australian Captain

Speaking on the Sunday Rub today, Wayne Carey said that he believes Patrick Cripps should be named as the All-Australian captain this year.

"He's a match winner, I think there are a lot of onballers that play that are accumulators, and they can beat by accumulating, but he can actually grab a game by the scruff of the neck and he lifts his team-mates around him"

Cripps was named Co-Captain with Sam Docherty in the pre-season and with Docherty missing the season with an ACL injury, he has shouldered the load as captain by himself.

