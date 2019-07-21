LISTEN | Wayne Carey Says Yesterday’s Game Was 'By Far' Tom Lynch’s Best For Richmond

Speaking on the Sunday Rub today, Wayne Carey said that Tom Lynch's performance yesterday was 'by far' his best in Richmond colours yet.

Lynch kicked 3.4 from 19 disposals and 9 marks yesterday as Richmond took care of Port Adelaide by 38 points.

“He’s kicked more goals in a game, last time he played Port actually, he kicked six, but this game was way better than that” said Carey.

“Earlier on in the year, he was kicking threes and fours and I thought he was playing ordinary but he was kicking the goals.

"Yesterday, he kicked 3.4 but every other aspect of this game was brilliant.”

