LISTEN | Wayne Schwass Open Up About What It Was Like Playing AFL With Mental Health Issues

Wayne Schwass described him self as a “broken” man on the day that he received his 1996 premiership medallion.

Despite reaching the ‘greatest sporting moment’ of his life, Schwass opened up on the difficulties he was battling off the field during his successful career.

LISTEN TO THE RAW CHAT BELOW:

"It's the greatest sporting moment of my life," Schwass told The Sunday Rub crew.

"The truth of that day was a 27-year-old guy had just become a premiership player."

"But that same 27-year-old guy had been living with mental health conditions for three years and was broken."

The boys also spoke about how important it is for men to share their feelings rather than bottling them up.



LISTEN TO THE FULL CHAT:

If you or anyone else are struggling from mental health issues call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 46 36.