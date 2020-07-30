LISTEN: What's Happening In Perth? Espresso Martini Festivals, Footy With Crowds And Bloody Clive Palmer

We're back!

Elissa and @dantheinternut are back, now that Perth is back!

Talking all things Perth, including footy at Optus, Wander Out Yonder, the Scarborough Sunset Markets and an Espresso Martini festival in the city this weekend.

And yes, the name Clive Palmer gets mentioned a few times.

LISTEN:

For those who are interested in the amazing Rosie Battie and her chat with Brad Chilcott, click here

 

30 July 2020

