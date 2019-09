There’s nothing the Rub family liked more than chopping down a bloke who’s gotten ahead of themselves — a head wobbler, if you will.

In 2011, Garry Lyon got a hold of an email Spud had sent to Fox Footy about asking where he can get his own makeup that was a little darker than the stuff he was getting.

LISTEN HERE:

We’ll be posting plenty of Spud’s great work on the Triple M Footy app today — download it on on iTunes or Google Play.