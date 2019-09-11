LISTEN | When Spud Revealed That Tony Jones Had Cracked It Over Being Called Chompers

The late, great Danny Frawley was instrumental in setting up the nickname Chompers for Tony Jones.

And on one memorable Saturday Rub in 2016, Spud revealed just how much Chompers had cracked it over getting Chomped flat out on the Channel 9 news!

The final straw was apparently Drew Petrie’s famous rendition of ‘thanks Chompity-Chomp Chomp Chomp’.

“After Drew Petrie did it on Wednesday, Tony Jones has thrown the toys out of the cot, gone to the producer and said ‘do not text the playersnow to say see ya later Chomp,” Spud said.

“He’s dirtied up! I called him on the way in to get him on today and he said ‘nup, I’m done!’”

“He’s thrown the toys out of the coy, so I’m imploring every player that goes on the Thursday night Footy Show, and they do a live cross with Chompers, give it to him LARGE!”

