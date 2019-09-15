LISTEN | When The Saturday Rub Discovered Spud Wasn't In The Team Of The Century

Yesterday saw old mates James Brayhaw, Garry Lyon, Brian Taylor and Damian Barrett come together to celebrate the life of the great Danny Frawley.

One piece of audio that they listened back to was from the day that they discovered Spud wasn’t in the St Kilda Team of the Century, despite being introduced as such hundreds of times.

Spud put it straight back onto them, blaming their lack of research!

LISTEN HERE

