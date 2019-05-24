Listeria Found In Ham At Queensland Children's Hospital

Listeria has been detested in a batch of commercial ham served to patients and families at the Queensland Children’s Hospital.

The ham was served at the hospital between May 10 and 20 this year, the hospital says.

The bacteria can be particularly harmful to pregnant women, the elderly and anyone with a chronic illness.

The contaminated ham was detected through routine food testing at the hospital and removed from patient menus.

"The ham sandwiches were served on platters and snack boxes provided in inpatient wards and the emergency department. Ham salads were also served in inpatient wards. Some parents and carers may also have eaten the sandwiches or salads. The ham was NOT available to inpatients on the Bone Marrow Transplant ward, who would be most at risk due to their immunocompromised state," they said in a statement statement.

Children’s Health Queensland is working to ensure all patients were alerted and safe.

