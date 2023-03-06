LiSTNR And Broadsheet Create The Ultimate Melbourne And Sydney Guides

Broadsheet Melbourne Around Town and Broadsheet Sydney Around Town are two new podcasts by LiSTNR and Broadsheet Media published three times a week in an exclusive co-creation deal announced today.

Drawing on Broadsheet’s unrivalled knowledge of the food, drink and culture scenes of Sydney and Melbourne and their surrounding suburbs, each episode will deliver Sydneysiders and Melburnians a snappy, ten-minute audio wrap-up of the hottest new venues in town.

Hosted by Broadsheet’s Editorial Director Katya Wachtel for the Melbourne edition and National Assistant Editor Emma Joyce for the Sydney version, the podcasts will feature a rotating cast of Broadsheet editors to provide their finger-on-the-pulse expertise and reveal to listeners the real secrets of their city.

Broadsheet Melbourne:

LiSTNR Content Director - Shortcasts, Deirdre Fogarty, said: “Broadsheet has been such an invaluable and trusted source of knowledge for the goings on in Australia’s cities and beyond for more than a decade”.

“The Broadsheet Around Town podcasts will give Melburnians and Sydneysiders the chance to tap into that incredible expertise on-the-go, and further add to LiSTNR’s growing suite of premium short-form content.”

Broadsheet Editorial Director, Katya Wachtel, said: "For 13 years and counting, Broadsheet has covered Australia's endlessly evolving food and drink scene, as well as art and design, fashion, entertainment and travel – and the people that make those cultural industries so exciting and innovative”.

Broadsheet Sydney:

“Our new podcasts on Melbourne and Sydney will share the latest in food, drink and culture news, and provide the kinds of behind-the-scenes gems that will give listeners even greater insight into their cities and the people and places defining them.”

Broadsheet Melbourne Around Town publishes at 6am every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Broadsheet Sydney Around Town publishes at 6am every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Both podcasts are available now on LiSTNR or wherever you get your podcasts.