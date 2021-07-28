Lithium Batteries To Blame For House Fire In Sefton Park
They were left to charge
Lithium batteries left on charge have sparked an accidental house fire in Sefton Park early Wednesday morning.
Thankfully, a working smoke alarm alerted the residents who escaped safely from the fire on Lorda Avenue.
MFS were called to put out the blaze at about 4:30 am. Investigators found the lithium batteries ignited the blaze that led to $60,000 worth of damages.
Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.