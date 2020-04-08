Live, Bush, Stone Temple Pilots And More Have Reschedule The Under The Southern Stars Tour Dates

Good news for music lovers, this mammoth live music lineup has announced the rescheduled tour dates for 2021.

The huge festival tour was derailed last month, due to the coronavirus and this week has announced the rescheduled tour dates for their 9 outdoor and 2 indoor shows.

The Under The Southern Stars tour kicks off in Perth, February 16 and ends March 7 on the Sunshine Coast.

Joining Live, Bush, Stone Temple Pilots is Aussie legends Rose Tattoo and Electric Mary.

Tickets are on-sale for the new dates now.

2021 RESCHEDULED TOUR DATES

Tuesday, February 16: HBF Arena, Perth WA

*Previously April 15, 2020

Friday, February 19: Bonython Park, Adelaide SA

*Previously April 13, 2020

Saturday, February 20: Hastings Foreshore Reserve, Mornington Peninsula VIC

* Previously April 11, 2020

Sunday, February 21: Yarrawonga Showgrounds, Yarrawonga VIC

* Previously April 12, 2020

Wednesday, February 24: Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

* Previously April 4, 2020

Friday, February 26: Stuart Park, Wollongong NSW

* Previously April 11, 2020

Saturday, February 27: Newcastle Foreshore, Newcastle NSW

* Previously April 19, 2020

Sunday, February 28: Gosford Entertainment Grounds, Gosford NSW

* Previously April 5, 2020

Wednesday, March 3: The Timber Yard, Port Melbourne VIC

* Previously April 8, 2020

Saturday, March 6: Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

* Previously April 18, 2020

Sunday, March 7: Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD

* Previously Sunshine Coast Stadium April 17, 2020

** Bus service is available from various locations along the Sunshine Coast to the venue and return.

***Free return bus service offered from Sunshine Coast to Sandstone Point Hotel for existing ticket holders, who will be contacted directly.



For detailed information about all shows, visit: www.underthesouthernstars.com.au



