Live From Blues Camp, Josh Morris Shares What It's Really Like Rooming With Nick Cotric

NSW Blues centre Josh Morris is the oldest player in Freddie's team - and he might just be feeling it.

The 32-year-old joined The Rush Hour with MG live from camp on Tuesday night where he joked about trying to connect with his roommate Nick Cotric, who's 12 years his younger.

"He just looked at me and goes, 'Jeez, are you that old?'" Morris said of his attempt at a conversation starter.

Listen below:

In all seriousness though, Morris isn't taking a moment of Origin 2019 for granted, explaining how much has changed since he left the Bulldogs at the end of last season.

"It certainly wasn't on the mind at the start of the year that I'd be donning the Blues jersey for the first Origin," he said.

"I'm the oldest in the team, and one of the most experienced now."

Hear the full chat below:

Don't miss a minute of The Rush Hour with MG; listen live from 6pm weeknights on 104.9 Triple M or download the Triple M app to Catch-Up now.