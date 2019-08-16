LIVE REVIEW | Neil Finn Has Made A Seamless Transition Into Fleetwood Mac

12 hours ago

Fleetwood Mac kicked off their 4 shows in Sydney as they always do – The Chain, their traditional show opener.

The set was strong, really strong – who can’t be satisfied with The Chain, Little Lies and Dreams to kick off any show??

Their new mate, Neil Finn is well and truly part of the team – not a session muso put to the side. We were treated to Split Enz’ “I got you” and the masterpiece “Don’t Dream It’s Over”, performed with Stevie Nicks. In fact, she said that song is a “once in a lifetime” song, which Neil should be proud of.

The show was a 5.5 out of 5 type of concert – with 3 more to go in Sydney, we have a lot to look forward to – maybe should go a second time!

SETLIST

  1. The Chain
  2. Little Lies
  3. Dreams
  4. Second Hand News
  5. Say You Love Me
  6. Black Magic Woman
  7. Everywhere
  8. I Got You (Split Enz cover)
  9. Rhiannon
  10. World Turning
  11. Gypsy
  12. Man of the World (first since 1969)
  13. Oh Well
  14. Don't Dream It's Over (Crowded House cover)
  15. Landslide
  16. Hold Me
  17. Blue Letter (first since 1990)
  18. You Make Loving Fun
  19. Gold Dust Woman
  20. Go Your Own Way
  21. Encore:
  22. Free Fallin' (Tom Petty cover)
  23. Don't Stop

