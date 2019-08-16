LIVE REVIEW | Neil Finn Has Made A Seamless Transition Into Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac kicked off their 4 shows in Sydney as they always do – The Chain, their traditional show opener.

The set was strong, really strong – who can’t be satisfied with The Chain, Little Lies and Dreams to kick off any show??

Their new mate, Neil Finn is well and truly part of the team – not a session muso put to the side. We were treated to Split Enz’ “I got you” and the masterpiece “Don’t Dream It’s Over”, performed with Stevie Nicks. In fact, she said that song is a “once in a lifetime” song, which Neil should be proud of.

The show was a 5.5 out of 5 type of concert – with 3 more to go in Sydney, we have a lot to look forward to – maybe should go a second time!



Catch up on the full review:

SETLIST

The Chain Little Lies Dreams Second Hand News Say You Love Me Black Magic Woman Everywhere I Got You (Split Enz cover) Rhiannon World Turning Gypsy Man of the World (first since 1969) Oh Well Don't Dream It's Over (Crowded House cover) Landslide Hold Me Blue Letter (first since 1990) You Make Loving Fun Gold Dust Woman Go Your Own Way Encore: Free Fallin' (Tom Petty cover) Don't Stop

Check out the photo gallery:





Don't miss Fleetwood Mac in Australia this year.

Tickets and more info: www.fleetwoodmac.com



For all that matters in Rock News this week:





Want more Classic Rock? Now there’s even more Triple M stations that rock. Download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get Triple M Classic Rock, Triple M Greatest Hits, Triple M Aussie, and Triple M Country.

