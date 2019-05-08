There's A Twilight Market EVERY FRIDAY In Wyong!

Come and see why everyone is talking about Friday night Twilight Markets in Wyong!

A weekly event from 4-9pm showcasing live music & funky stalls, artists & artisans set up inside the magical concept nursery that is Living Timbre.

Plenty of games, activities and DIY projects to keep the kids busy while you unwind from the week and enjoy the music, relax on the lawn, browse the shops and grab a bite to eat.

Watch the sun go down, have some fun with the family or just find your own place under the trees in the nursery and simply enjoy the view.

All in an indoor venue so you can count on it to keep you entertained rain, hail or shine.

Entry is FREE so come join us and turn Friday nights into something special.

What: Living Timbre Twilight Markets

When: Every Friday 4-9pm

Where: Living Timbre, Wyong

