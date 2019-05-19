LNP Dominates Gold Coast, But Still No More Cash For Light Rail

The massive federal election win to the Coalition over the weekend isn't expected to bring any more funds to pay for the next stage of the light rail.

The LNP has instead attempted to divert attention to the Queensland Government to help deliver Stage 3A to Burleigh Heads, with Labor coming under pressure due to the big swing in favour of the Liberals across the state.

Assistant Treasurer Stuart Robert comfortably held onto his northern Gold Coast seat of Fadden and ruled out pledging any more than the $112 million the government promised in the lead up to Saturday's vote.

"I haven't seen any money on the table from the State Government yet," said assistant treasurer Robert.

"So I will be looking very carefully in the state budget coming up for them to make their commitments and put them on the table."

"It's not good enough for this Labor State Government to sit there and whinge and complain about everyone else before they make their own funding commitments."

Instead the four federal Gold Coast MPs laid the focus on bringing more tourism to the city amid predictions visitor numbers to Australia could start to slow down.

Member for McPherson and Minister for Industry Karen Andrews cruised to victory as well and admitted boosting the city's biggest industry needed to be a priority.

"What we need to look at is how we're going to attract more conferences, more events ... attract more of our domestic tourists and, clearly, tap into the Asian market," said Minister Andrews.

In Moncrieff, newcomer Angie Bell held onto the seat for the Coalition in the wake of the retirement to Steve Ciobo with around 52.1 per cent of the total vote.

While in Forde, Bert Van Manen enjoyed a swing of around 7.3 per cent in his favour to beat Labor candidate Des Hardman, after previously holding power with a margin of just 0.6 per cent.