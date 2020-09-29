LNPs Deb Frecklington Called Jay & Dave About The Pledge To Fix The Bruce Highway!

LNPs Deb Frecklington Called Jay & Dave This Morning To Talk About The Plan To "Spruce The Bruce" And In Jay & Dave Form, The Boys Sang About That Topic To Deb!

Speaking To The Daily Mercury PLANS to increase a deadly stretch of the Bruce Hwy out to four lanes could soon take shape should the LNP take out the upcoming election.

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington today visited Rockhampton alongside Candidate for Mirani Tracie Newitt, inspecting the highway’s Yaamba section, just north of Rockhampton.

Under the proposed $33 billion plan, a four-lane Bruce Highway stretch would be developed from Curra to Cairns.

The commitment, Ms Frecklington said, would save numerous lives after 16 fatalities were tragically recorded between 2014 to 2018.

“An average of four people are being killed on the Bruce Highway every year in the Mirani electorate,” she said.