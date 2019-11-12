Local Australia Day Awards Will Recognise Excellence In Our Community

There's so many great things to love about Australia, from our music to our meat pies and Bunnings sausage sizzles. But most of all, we have the people to celebrate!

The Australia Day awards aim to acknowledge volunteers, young people, events, and achievements from throughout 2019 that have made outstanding contributions to our community.

GSCC's Director Sustainable Development, Geraldine Christou, encouraged residents to nominate people who they believe to be deserving of recognition.

“We all know people who just get out there and make things happen, lend a hand and go above and beyond their call of duty when it comes to supporting people in our community. Council’s Australia Day Awards are a fitting tribute for the quiet achievers of Greater Shepparton." - Geraldine Christou

Nominations are now open in the following categories:

Citizen of the Year

Young Citizen of the Year

Community Event of the Year

Sport Awards

Winners will be recognised at Australia Day celebrations on January 26th, 2020.

Nominations close for Murchison on November 21st, and for all other towns on December 1st. Nomination forms are available online HERE.

