Local Bakery Wins BAA Pie And Pastry Competition!

Andrew Richardson and the team from Finley Bakery & Patisserie completed in the BAA Pie and Pastry Competition 2019 and WON!
They took out the following awards:
Best Vegetarian Pastie
Golf Medal in Chunky Beef & Bacon Pie
14 Silver Medals in other categories
The results for the competition are:
Bronze
Chilli
Curry sausage
Pulled pork & apple
Apprentice plain pie - Kattarina White
Silver
Traditional pastie
Curry pastie
Vegetarian pastie
Plain beef
Steak, bacon, onion & cheese
Steak & kidney
Finley farmer’s choice
Chunky beef & pepper
Vegetarian pie
Finley solar powered pie
Lamb & rosemary
Seafood chowder
Apprentice traditional pastie - Simi Naicori
Apprentice traditional pastie - Sharyn White
Gold
Chunky beef & bacon
All three of their apprentices placed in their chosen category.