Local Bakery Wins BAA Pie And Pastry Competition!

Andrew Richardson and the team from Finley Bakery & Patisserie completed in the BAA Pie and Pastry Competition 2019 and WON!

They took out the following awards:

Best Vegetarian Pastie

Golf Medal in Chunky Beef & Bacon Pie

14 Silver Medals in other categories

The results for the competition are:

Bronze

Chilli

Curry sausage

Pulled pork & apple

Apprentice plain pie - Kattarina White

Silver

Traditional pastie

Curry pastie

Vegetarian pastie

Plain beef

Steak, bacon, onion & cheese

Steak & kidney

Finley farmer’s choice

Chunky beef & pepper

Vegetarian pie

Finley solar powered pie

Lamb & rosemary

Seafood chowder

Apprentice traditional pastie - Simi Naicori

Apprentice traditional pastie - Sharyn White

Gold

Chunky beef & bacon

All three of their apprentices placed in their chosen category.