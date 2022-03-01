Local Border Clubs Hopeful Of Signing Former AFL Player For One-Off Game

Former AFL stars of the game may be making an appearance to a local club near you.

The Carlton Draft are helping get community sport back on track following two pandemic-impacted seasons.

Many of the leagues across the Victorian border, such as the Tallangatta League will be in the running to recruit a former player to appear in a one-off match for a club in need.

Carlton legend Eddie Betts headlines the list of players helping rejuvenate Victoria Country footy.

Joining the mercurial Betts, Hawthorn champion Jarryd Roughead, Melbourne's 300-game midfielder Nathan Jones, Collingwood star Dale Thomas and more!

Post "I like to think I have kept myself in good nick so I can't wait to help whichever club drafts me." The initiative encourages community members to come out and support their local outfits, in an attempt to revive grassroots sport once again. Jonathan Brown will host the Draft on April 27. Entries for local Victorian clubs are now open, nominate your club at www.thecarltondraft.com.au to be in the running.

